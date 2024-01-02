en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unresolved Negotiations Push UAW Local 933 to Consider Strike at Allison Transmission

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Unresolved Negotiations Push UAW Local 933 to Consider Strike at Allison Transmission

In the heart of the Midwest, a labor dispute unfolds that could ripple across the automotive industry. Approximately 1,500 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 933 in Indianapolis find themselves on the brink of a strike against Allison Transmission. The reason? Unresolved contract negotiations that have left workers feeling undervalued and exploited.

The Profits-Pay Paradox

Allison Transmission, a global leader in commercial-duty automatic transmissions and hybrid-propulsion systems, has been posting significant profits. In the first three quarters of 2023 alone, the company’s earnings exceeded half a billion dollars. Yet, the dividends of this success haven’t trickled down to the company’s workforce. The CEO’s compensation, on the other hand, has seen a substantial bump, with earnings of nearly $18 million over the past two years.

Unmet Demands and Dissatisfaction

The existing union contract expired on November 14, and a tentative agreement proposed by the company was rejected by a resounding 96% of the workers on December 1. The UAW members are articulating their concerns over a range of issues. Concessions made during the economic downturn, lack of inflation adjustments, demanding work schedules leading to injuries, and the decrease in relative pay and benefits over time have all contributed to a growing sense of frustration and dissatisfaction among the rank and file.

A Wider Labor Movement

This dispute is not isolated. It surfaces amid a renewed wave of labor movement activity across the U.S. Workers in various sectors have been securing significant collective bargaining agreements, and public support for labor unions is currently at a high point. As the UAW members at Allison Transmission contemplate a strike, their actions could add to this momentum, sending a clear message to employers about the need for fair treatment and equitable pay.

0
Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Piper Sandler Rings in New Year with Appointment of New CFO

By Justice Nwafor

NYSE American Initiates Delisting Proceedings Against Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.

By Nimrah Khatoon

Crew: A New Fintech Startup Revolutionizing Family Banking

By BNN Correspondents

Great Nicobar Project's DPR Ready for Submission: What's Next?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Colorado's Opt-Out of DIDA: Threat to Fintech Industry and Financial I ...
@Business · 1 min
Colorado's Opt-Out of DIDA: Threat to Fintech Industry and Financial I ...
heart comment 0
SMP Prepares to Submit DPR for Rs 44,000 Crore ICTP Project, Forecasts 5% Increase in Cargo Traffic

By Rafia Tasleem

SMP Prepares to Submit DPR for Rs 44,000 Crore ICTP Project, Forecasts 5% Increase in Cargo Traffic
FMR LLC Elevates Stake in Wood Group: A Significant Shift in Shareholding

By Hadeel Hashem

FMR LLC Elevates Stake in Wood Group: A Significant Shift in Shareholding
Kinder Morgan’s Stock Performance and Prospects: A 2024 Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Kinder Morgan's Stock Performance and Prospects: A 2024 Outlook
CommerceNext Honors Retail Industry Trailblazers with 2024 ‘CommerceXcellence’ Awards

By Nitish Verma

CommerceNext Honors Retail Industry Trailblazers with 2024 'CommerceXcellence' Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
45 seconds
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
49 seconds
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
53 seconds
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
55 seconds
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards
55 seconds
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
1 min
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
1 min
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
Brazil's MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024
1 min
Brazil's MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
2 mins
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app