Unresolved Negotiations Push UAW Local 933 to Consider Strike at Allison Transmission

In the heart of the Midwest, a labor dispute unfolds that could ripple across the automotive industry. Approximately 1,500 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 933 in Indianapolis find themselves on the brink of a strike against Allison Transmission. The reason? Unresolved contract negotiations that have left workers feeling undervalued and exploited.

The Profits-Pay Paradox

Allison Transmission, a global leader in commercial-duty automatic transmissions and hybrid-propulsion systems, has been posting significant profits. In the first three quarters of 2023 alone, the company’s earnings exceeded half a billion dollars. Yet, the dividends of this success haven’t trickled down to the company’s workforce. The CEO’s compensation, on the other hand, has seen a substantial bump, with earnings of nearly $18 million over the past two years.

Unmet Demands and Dissatisfaction

The existing union contract expired on November 14, and a tentative agreement proposed by the company was rejected by a resounding 96% of the workers on December 1. The UAW members are articulating their concerns over a range of issues. Concessions made during the economic downturn, lack of inflation adjustments, demanding work schedules leading to injuries, and the decrease in relative pay and benefits over time have all contributed to a growing sense of frustration and dissatisfaction among the rank and file.

A Wider Labor Movement

This dispute is not isolated. It surfaces amid a renewed wave of labor movement activity across the U.S. Workers in various sectors have been securing significant collective bargaining agreements, and public support for labor unions is currently at a high point. As the UAW members at Allison Transmission contemplate a strike, their actions could add to this momentum, sending a clear message to employers about the need for fair treatment and equitable pay.