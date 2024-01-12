en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unraveling Urban Arthropod Biodiversity: New Insights from L.A. Study

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Unraveling Urban Arthropod Biodiversity: New Insights from L.A. Study

In the heart of bustling Los Angeles, a recent study by the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s BioSCAN project, has shed new light on the largely unexplored biodiversity of arthropods in urban environments. Arthropods, encompassing insects and spiders, make up 84% of all known animal species and play an indispensable role in sustaining healthy ecosystems.

The Role of Community Science

The study leveraged the power of community science, with volunteers setting up Malaise traps to capture flying arthropods and hand-collecting spiders. This grassroots approach to data collection revealed a fascinating spectrum of responses among arthropods to various urban environmental factors like land cover and temperature fluctuations.

Unanticipated Findings

Contrary to expectations, the study found that hard surfaces boosted the diversity of certain insects like fruit flies, while causing a decline in others such as crane flies. Spiders exhibited a preference for hard surfaces, and temperature variations significantly influenced the diversity of fungus gnats and hover flies.

A Biodiversity Revelation

The research led to the astonishing discovery of nearly 50 new species of arthropods in the Los Angeles area, previously unknown to science. This remarkable finding drastically revised the estimated number of species in the region from 3,500-4,000 to almost 20,000.

Implications for Urban Planning

The study’s results offer crucial insights to urban planners and developers on how to encourage biodiversity. Recommendations include the prioritization of green spaces and the reduction of pesticide use. The researchers believe that these findings hold relevance for other western North American cities and can guide future conservation efforts.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
17 mins ago
Battlestar Galactica Reboot in Development with Notable Producers at the Helm
A resurgence of the iconic science fiction series Battlestar Galactica is currently underway, with development recommencing following the resolution of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The project is blessed with the creative genius of recognized industry figures like Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, and other producers such as Derek Simonds.
Battlestar Galactica Reboot in Development with Notable Producers at the Helm
ASC Award Nominees Unveiled; Director Gareth Edwards Talks About 'The Creator'
46 mins ago
ASC Award Nominees Unveiled; Director Gareth Edwards Talks About 'The Creator'
Atheistic Arguments and Their Impact on Christian University Students' Beliefs and Wellbeing
47 mins ago
Atheistic Arguments and Their Impact on Christian University Students' Beliefs and Wellbeing
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
20 mins ago
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
The Mastodon: A Step Closer to Becoming America's National Fossil
31 mins ago
The Mastodon: A Step Closer to Becoming America's National Fossil
Emerging Sodium Ion Batteries: A Revolution in Energy Storage
38 mins ago
Emerging Sodium Ion Batteries: A Revolution in Energy Storage
Latest Headlines
World News
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
1 min
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
1 min
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
2 mins
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
2 mins
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
4 mins
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
4 mins
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
4 mins
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity
5 mins
Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity
Intense Rivalries and Top Performances Ignite Third Night of 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series Finals
5 mins
Intense Rivalries and Top Performances Ignite Third Night of 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series Finals
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app