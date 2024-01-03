Unraveling the Tapestry of Inequality in the United States

The United States has found itself thrust into a churning sea of debates concerning the issue of inequality. The topic has exploded from academic discourse into mainstream media, pulling varying opinions into its vortex. The most palpable measure of this inequality is labour-income inequality, comparing the earnings of high and low earners based on their education levels. Since 1980, this form of inequality has surged, particularly after the 2008 financial crisis, creating a stark contrast to the era of shared prosperity that thrived from the 1950s to the early 1970s.

Labour-Income Inequality: A Rising Concern

Despite wages at the lower end starting to increase since 2015, the gap between high and low earners remains significantly wider than it was in 1980. This is a clear indication that the issue of labour-income inequality in the United States is far from resolved. The market economy has shifted gears since World War II, moving away from shared growth across demographics and instead producing substantial inequality.

Overall Income Inequality: The Top 1%’s Growing Share

Another measure of inequality, the consideration of overall income, which includes dividends, capital gains, and business earnings, tells a similar tale. The top 1% of earners have seen their share balloon from about 8% before 1980 to nearly 18% by 2019. This trend reflects the findings of notable economists like Piketty, Saez, and Zucman.

A Counterargument: The Distribution of Untaxed Capital Income

However, not all agree with this narrative. Researchers such as Auten and Splinter have thrown down the gauntlet, suggesting that untaxed capital income may be more evenly distributed than previously assumed. They argue that once taxes and transfers are taken into account, the top 1%’s share of income might not have seen as extensive an increase as claimed. Yet, even with these adjustments, there are strong indications of rising inequality since 1980.

In conclusion, while the debates surrounding the measures and extent of inequality continue to rage, they should not eclipse the core issue at hand. The U.S. economy has undergone a marked shift since World War II, moving from a state of shared prosperity to one where substantial inequality is produced by the market economy. This is a fact that should not be lost amidst the intricacies of the debate.