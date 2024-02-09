Unraveling the Legacy: 'The Book of Will' at LSU's Shaver Theatre

The Book of Will: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Legacy at LSU's Shaver Theatre

Advertisment

On February 16, Swine Palace's production of "The Book of Will" will make its debut at Louisiana State University's (LSU) Shaver Theatre. Written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by George Judy, the play brings to life the true story of how William Shakespeare's unpublished works were saved after his death in 1616 by his friends Henry Condell and John Heminges, members of the famed King's Men acting company.

Love, Laughter, and the Fight to Preserve a Legend

The narrative emphasizes the significance of these works and the relentless efforts to preserve them, placing a special spotlight on the crucial roles women played in this endeavor. The play is set to run from February 16-18 and February 21-25, with tickets available through LSU's School of Theatre.

Advertisment

Douglas Streater and Tony Medlin will portray Henry Condell and John Heminges, respectively. The talented cast also includes Judy as Richard Burbage, Michele Guidry as Rebecca Heminges, and graduate student Maura McErlean as Alice Heminges. Intertwining comedy and romance, "The Book of Will" features quotes from Shakespeare's works while keeping the language conversational and accessible.

The Pursuit of Family and Legacy

The play highlights the theme of family and legacy, as the characters come together to ensure that Shakespeare's impact is not lost to the annals of time. The story serves as a reminder that the preservation of art is a collaborative effort and that the bonds formed in the pursuit of a shared goal are unbreakable.

Advertisment

In "The Book of Will," Gunderson delves into the human aspects of the narrative, exploring the complexities of relationships and the importance of love and loyalty. The play is a testament to the power of collaboration and the indomitable human spirit, which drives us to protect the things that we hold dear.

A Theatrical Experience That Transcends Time

Swine Palace's production of "The Book of Will" promises to be an enlightening and entertaining journey through the world of Shakespeare and his contemporaries. By shedding light on the efforts of those who sought to preserve his works, the play underscores the importance of art and its ability to transcend time and connect people across generations.

As the curtain rises on February 16, audiences will be transported back in time to witness the story of love, loss, and laughter that unfolded in the pursuit of preserving a legacy. The Book of Will serves as a reminder that the power of art is not only in its creation but also in its preservation.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the LSU School of Theatre's website.