Unraveling the EIA's U.S. Oil Production Figures: A Closer Look

In its most recent publication, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a record high in U.S. oil production for November. However, with an adjustment factor of -315k barrels per day (b/d), the actual effective production lands closer to 12.993 million b/d. This adjustment factor, a balancing item in EIA's reports, has been a significant influence on perceived production levels.

Challenges in Capturing Full Scope of Oil Production

Recording the complete scope of oil production in the U.S. has proven to be a complex task for the EIA, particularly due to the dominance of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in U.S. shale production. This has led to a tendency for over-correction in recent reports. The Q4 2022 production, for instance, was likely understated, with real production estimated to be between 12.5 to 12.6 million b/d, an underestimation of 200k to 300k b/d.

Implications of Misleading Production Figures

These discrepancies create issues, such as a misleading impression of a robust growth in U.S. oil production. However, the reality is quite different. The growth from November 2022 to November 2023 was only between 400k to 500k b/d. Furthermore, oil production has not kept pace with associated gas production, hinting at the decline of U.S. shale.

The Future of U.S. Oil Production

The article projects that if the demand growth continues post-2025, OPEC+ will have to bear the burden of fulfilling the demand as U.S. shale reserves deplete, potentially leading to an oil supercycle. It is crucial to recognize the disparity between reported figures and actual oil production to understand the true state of the industry.