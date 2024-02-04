Unraveling Maryland's Heritage: The 17th Annual Maryland Day Weekend

Mark the dates, March 22 to 24, 2024, as the 17th Annual Maryland Day Weekend is ready to unfurl its vibrant tapestry of family-friendly events throughout Anne Arundel County. Celebrating the 390th anniversary of the first colonists landing in the state on March 25, 1634, the event is a living testament to the spirit of exploration and community bonding.

A Celebration of Cultural Confluence

This year's theme, 'Maryland Day for All', is a call to celebrate the diversity that has united the community. It's an invitation to embrace the varied cultures, histories, and landscapes that have shaped the region. The weekend marks an exploration of the local heritage and culture in the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area, a region rich in its historical resonance and natural beauty.

An Array of Engaging Activities

With over 40 activities on the roster, the event promises an engaging journey into the region's past. Walking tours, museum visits, hikes at historic sites, and demonstrations serve as windows into the past, while also illuminating the present. The event invites participants to delve deeper into the stories of the county's people and their pivotal relationship with the land and waters. Cultural sites, art centers, and public open spaces open their doors, offering a canvas for enjoyment and learning.

Celebrating Maryland's Birthday

Coordinated by the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area, a 501c3 non-profit, the event underscores its mission to preserve and promote historical sites and traditions. As Maryland's birthday is celebrated, participants are also encouraged to immerse themselves in the local culture. They can relish the local cuisine at restaurants, admire the local art at galleries, explore farms and wineries, and even stay at historic inns. The Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Visitors Center stands ready to assist in creating itineraries for the enriching weekend visit.

For more details and updates on Maryland Day events, the public can visit the event's website and social media pages. Local organizations are also invited to join the celebration by hosting events, thus contributing to the county's vibrant cultural mosaic.