Unqork Hires Former GSA Commissioner as Head of Public Sector, Aiming to Strengthen Digital Transformation

Unqork, renowned for its trailblazing approach to software application development, has announced a pivotal addition to its leadership team. The new Head of Public Sector is a former commissioner of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). The appointment comes in the wake of Unqork’s significant strides, including securing the coveted FedRAMP authorization and bolstering its customer base by 33% across 37 regions.

Codeless Platform Pioneer Welcomes New Leadership

Unqork’s freshly appointed Head of Public Sector, Sonny Hashmi, is no stranger to federal procurement. He brings to the table an impressive track record, having supervised the delivery of billions of dollars’ worth of products and services to federal agencies. His wealth of experience in IT cloud modernization and devising performance measurement roadmaps for the government is expected to fuel digital transformation in government agencies via the Unqork platform.

Reducing Legacy Technology Costs

Unqork’s codeless technology aims to remedy the cost implications of legacy technology. By facilitating the creation of digital experiences in an efficient manner, it empowers entities to operate beyond the constraints of conventional coding. Hashmi’s strategic commitment to assisting government agencies mirrors Unqork’s dedication to addressing the challenges faced by such organizations.

Unqork: A Force in Various Industries

Unqork’s innovative solution finds applications across a broad spectrum of industries, including financial services, insurance, government, high-tech, and healthcare. Its impressive clientele comprises industry giants like Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The company’s commitment to understanding the needs of the public sector is reflected in its strategic hiring decisions, especially those involving leaders with extensive knowledge of the sector’s requirements.