author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Unqork Appoints Sonny Hashmi as New Head of Public Sector: A Step Towards Digital Transformation

In a significant development, Unqork, a leading provider of codeless platform solutions, announced the appointment of Sonny Hashmi as the new Head of Public Sector. Hashmi, a seasoned expert in government operations and digital innovation, is poised to steer Unqork’s efforts in a sector experiencing an escalating demand for technology-driven solutions to improve service delivery and operational efficacy.

Sonny Hashmi’s Legacy at the U.S. General Services Administration

Hashmi’s distinguished tenure at the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has prepared him well for this role. As the commissioner of the GSA, Hashmi was at the helm of federal procurement, real estate, and information technology across the government. His tenure was punctuated by substantial achievements, including the instigation of innovative technology solutions and policies aimed at enhancing efficiency and curtailing costs.

Unqork’s Digital Transformation Drive

At Unqork, Hashmi is expected to lead the charge in digital transformation initiatives for government agencies. The company aims to leverage its codeless platform to tackle mission-critical needs. This strategic appointment underscores Unqork’s dedication to broadening its services within the public sector and equipping government agencies with modernizing tools to revamp their operations.

Unqork’s Codeless Revolution

Unqork is revolutionizing how organizations create, manage, and run their software applications, freeing them from the shackles of traditional coding. With its recent achievement of FedRAMP authorization and an expanding customer base, Unqork is committed to onboarding talent that comprehends and addresses the needs and challenges of its customers. Hashmi’s expertise and acumen position him well to guide Unqork’s initiatives in the public sector.

United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

