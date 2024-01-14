Unprecedented Windstorm Ravages Family Farm, Community Rallies in Support

On a typical Friday and Saturday, the family farm in Richmond, a place where Dave Moultroup spent his childhood, would be a serene picture of rural life. However, this was not a typical weekend. A severe windstorm swept through the area, ripping the roof off the farmhouse. The house, still inhabited by Dave’s mother, was left exposed to the elements, a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature.

Unprecedented Destruction

Dave Moultroup, a lifetime resident of Huntington Road, was taken aback by the severity of the damage. Despite experiencing numerous windstorms over the years, none had ever inflicted such devastation. The sight of his childhood home, now roofless, was a testament to the unprecedented force of the windstorm.

Community Solidarity in the Face of Adversity

In the aftermath of the destruction, the local community sprang into action, demonstrating incredible resilience and unity. Despite the pouring rain, friends, family, and neighbors came together to assist in the cleanup and reconstruction efforts. Their determination superseded the adverse weather conditions, as they worked relentlessly to restore the farmhouse.

The Power of Teamwork

Gratitude was the predominant sentiment expressed by Dave Moultroup. He marvelled at the efficiency of the team, comprising 15-20 people, some of whom were skilled carpenters. Their collective efforts were geared towards making the roof watertight by the end of the day. This remarkable response not only highlighted the strong community spirit but also underscored the readiness of the people of Vermont to help in times of need.