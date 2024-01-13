Unprecedented Shifts in Multifamily Rental Market: A Look at 2023 and Beyond

As 2023 drew to a close, the real estate market bore witness to significant shifts, particularly within the multifamily rental sector. An unprecedented number of new rental units were delivered, a record not seen since the 1980s. But this boon came with its own repercussions, leading to a decrease in rental price growth and a noticeable uptick in rental vacancies across the nation.

The 2024 Projections

However, the winds of change continue to blow. Projections for 2024 indicate a potential decrease in new units entering the market, with an estimated 25% reduction in deliveries compared to 2023. This reduction is seen by industry experts as a welcome development, a balancing act that might finally align supply with demand. Despite this, the multifamily vacancy rate inched up in the last quarter of 2023, marking nine consecutive quarters of supply outstripping demand.

Regional Disparity in Rental Demand and Price

As the dust settled on 2023, a report by CoStar Group highlighted the vast regional disparities in rental demand and price changes. The Sun Belt markets bore the brunt of the most significant rental price drops, a byproduct of a construction surge in recent years. In contrast, the Northeast, Midwest, and West maintained a more stable rent growth trajectory, buoyed by lesser construction activity.

The Luxury vs Mid-market Rentals

Interestingly, the luxury rental units found themselves in a quagmire with negative rent growth, as most new constructions targeted this sector. On the flip side, mid-market rentals experienced positive growth, somewhat shielded from oversupply due to the concentration of new construction in the luxury segment. As Jay Lybik of CoStar Group pointed out, the multifamily market exhibits an unprecedented level of heterogeneity, with mid-market housing somewhat protected from the oversupply storm.

Meanwhile, Orlando’s multifamily rental market navigated choppy waters, grappling with an overall economic slowdown. The city witnessed a decrease in rent growth, year-over-year rent contraction, and a decrease in occupancy. Despite an increase in job additions, transaction activity dwindled, and construction deliveries hit a record level, all contributing to the projected decline in the multifamily rental market.