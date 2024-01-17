Unprecedented Lake Effect Snow Event Challenges South Buffalo

The South Buffalo community is grappling with an unprecedented lake effect snow event. The National Weather Service has reported a staggering total snowfall of 60.5 inches, translating to over five feet of snow. This intense weather phenomenon has posed significant challenges for residents, causing disruption in daily life and movement.

The Struggle against the Snow

Residents like Steven Burch have had to spend long hours clearing sidewalks with a snowblower and lending a helping hand to neighbors and local businesses. Despite these arduous cleanup efforts, the snow seems to be relentless. James Cuddihy, a lifelong resident of South Buffalo, explained the hardship of constantly having to move snow, particularly after waking up to an additional three feet of snow one morning.

A Stark Contrast

Kevin Crowley, another resident, humorously pointed out the sharp contrast in weather conditions. During Christmas, the weather was so mild they could have been raking their lawns. Now, in January, they are battling with heavy snowfall. The community is hopeful for city assistance as they run out of places to dump the excess snow.

Citywide Impact

The extreme snowfall has not only affected the residents but also led to a travel ban and the closure of the Skyway. Governor Hochul reported that 300 tickets had been issued for driving during the ban. The National Weather Service warned of near whiteout conditions due to the heavy lake effect snow band. The Buffalo Bills had to postpone their game against the Chicago Blackhawks due to the extreme weather conditions. The Arctic air flowing over the Great Lakes is adding to the severity of the situation, producing heavy lake effect snow with snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour.

The residents of South Buffalo are demonstrating resilience amidst this challenging weather, hopeful for relief and city assistance in the coming days.