Unprecedented Hailstorm Devastates Pierson Fernery, Leaving a Family and Community in Uncertainty

In the quiet town of Pierson, Florida, Sunday night's severe weather has left an unforgettable mark. The hailstorm, a force of nature unlike any the town had seen before, left a trail of devastation in its wake, particularly for the local agricultural sector. One of the most significant casualties was the iconic Ronald Jones Ferneries, a local landmark and significant contributor to the town's economy.

The Toll on Ronald Jones Ferneries

Owned by Stacy Jones, the fernery faced near-total destruction, with approximately 50 acres of ferns falling victim to the hailstorm's wrath. The timing couldn't have been worse, as the fernery was on the brink of its peak season. High demand for their ferns from florists for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day arrangements was anticipated. But the hailstorm showed no mercy, flattening the fernery from its typical towering height of over ten feet to a mere two feet. This resulted in a significant loss, rendering a majority of the crops unusable.

Unprecedented Damage

In their 66 years of operation, the Jones family has weathered various natural events, including hurricanes and the infamous 'Storm of the Century' in 1993. Yet, nothing could have prepared them for the scale of destruction brought upon by this hailstorm. The damage was unprecedented and overwhelming, leaving the family in uncharted territory.

Navigating an Uncertain Future

Adding to the family's woes, the cancellation of their insurance on the structures last May has resulted in financial challenges. Now, they are left to cover the repair and rebuilding costs out-of-pocket. Facing an uncertain future, the Jones family must determine how to move forward without any previous experiences to guide them. As they begin the arduous task of assessing the extent of the damage, the resilience and spirit of this family and the local community will undoubtedly be tested in the days to come.