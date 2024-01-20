Unprecedented Fusion: Cannabis Dispensary Meets Vinyl Records Shop in Danville

In an innovative blend of cannabis retail and music culture, Seven Point Danville Cannabis Dispensary is shaping a unique experience for its future patrons. The under-construction dispensary, scheduled to open its doors by April 20, 2024, is the brainchild of CEO Brad Zerman. Zerman envisions a fusion of a record store with a cannabis shop, offering an unprecedented combination of new and used vinyl records, rock-n-roll memorabilia, and quality cannabis.

Unifying Music and Cannabis Culture

The dispensary is expected to feature an array of music memorabilia including signed guitars and rare items from bands like Pearl Jam, U2, and Rage Against the Machine. The idea is to transform the traditional perception of cannabis dispensaries, enhancing customer experience by creating a space that celebrates both music and cannabis culture.

Collaborations and Innovations

Zerman is looking at potential partnerships with music companies and local businesses to further enrich the customer journey. The dispensary, located near the Golden Nugget Danville Casino, also plans to collaborate with the casino on promotions. In addition to its retail offerings, the dispensary will house a cafe space, and Zerman is considering the addition of a consumption lounge in the future.

On-track Construction and Hiring

The construction of the dispensary, which broke ground in July 2023, is proceeding as per schedule. The facility will include a check-in area, display floor, counter area, fulfillment section, storage, and an educational section complete with computer tablets. Also, a drive-through window is in the planning stage, pending state approval. Jesse Hicks has been appointed as the general manager, and the hiring process for approximately 12 additional employees is currently underway.