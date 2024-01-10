Unprecedented Flooding in New England: NWS Issues Warnings

Residents of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are grappling with the aftermath of an unprecedented flooding event, as heavy rainfall couples with rapid snowmelt to inundate communities and disrupt lives. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning about the dire situation in these regions on January 10, with regions experiencing between 2 and 4 inches of rain overnight, causing rivers to surge beyond their banks and flood neighboring areas.

Rising Waters in Johnston, Rhode Island

Video footage offers a stark glimpse into the severity of the flooding in Johnston, Rhode Island, where the NWS had specifically flagged a flood warning. The agency had advised against driving around barricades or through flooded areas, highlighting the potential risks to motorists in the affected regions.

The Crisis at Fitchville Pond Dam

A particularly worrying development was the partial dam break reported on the Yantic River, leading to an evacuation of a nearby neighborhood in Bozrah. The NWS issued a flash flood warning for the area downstream from the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River. The downpour and snowmelt escalated the Yantic River’s water levels to their highest in over forty years, resulting in power outages for thousands and impacting hundreds of residents. The Fitchville Pond Dam, a structure over 150 years old, has been labeled as having 'high hazard potential' with the possibility of causing significant damage to habitable structures, utility facilities, and roadways.

Flooding Across Rhode Island

Apart from Johnston, other areas in Rhode Island were also heavily affected. The Blackstone River in Woonsocket and the Pawtuxet River at Cranston experienced significant flooding, leading to flood warnings. In some areas, rainfall exceeded 4 inches, with Richmond and Warwick reporting 5.7 and 5.2 inches of rainfall respectively. The NWS urged residents to adhere to instructions, evacuate if necessary, and respect road closures. The widespread flooding led to property damage, road closures, and boat rescues, leaving many residents displaced and requiring shelter. The flooding of the Blackstone River is predicted to be the worst since Hurricanes Connie and Diane in 1955.