Disaster

Unprecedented Flooding Hits Clinton Town Marina Amid Severe Weather

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Unprecedented Flooding Hits Clinton Town Marina Amid Severe Weather

In an unprecedented turn of events, severe weather on Friday night led to significant flooding at the Clinton Town Marina in Connecticut. The waters escalated around midday, bringing high tide close to residential areas, past Lobster Landing on Commerce Street and receding by the evening. The aftermath of this unexpected and intense flooding left large puddles and scattered debris in its wake.

Unanticipated Damage to Clinton Town Marina

While flooding in Clinton isn’t an uncommon occurrence, the intensity of the waves this time around took locals by surprise. The force of the tide caused substantial damage to the marina’s docks. Marina’s dock master, Rob Derry, expressed his astonishment at the unprecedented high tide, which had already claimed a piling in a prior storm. He stressed the importance of maintaining the docks to ensure they remain operational for the upcoming spring season.

Local Reaction to the Rising Tide

Despite the harsh, gusty conditions, local residents like Flora White ventured out to witness the unusually high tide. The flooding posed significant challenges, but the spectacle of the tide was a sight many didn’t want to miss. This is a testament to the resilience and spirit of the residents of Clinton Town.

Coastal Areas Also Affected

The flooding extended beyond Clinton, affecting other areas along the coast. Groton experienced road closures due to high waters, forcing residents to find alternate routes. Residents in Mystic faced their own set of challenges with vehicles navigating through flooded streets. The situation was further aggravated when an antique store named ‘Mine’ had to shut down for the day due to water seeping into the building. Traffic exacerbated the situation as cars pushed more water inside as they drove through the puddles. Although the store managed to safeguard most of its merchandise, the owner, Mike Walsh, reported more extensive damage to their storage warehouse.

Disaster United States Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

