Unprecedented Collaboration Aims to Preserve 75,000 Acres on Colorado Springs Outskirts

In the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, an unprecedented mission unfolds. Colorado Springs military installations, along with powerful conservation groups like The Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy, are joining forces to set aside over 75,000 acres of state trust land. The goal? Create operational buffers for military readiness, while simultaneously establishing new open spaces for environmental protection and public enjoyment.

Advertisment

From Fishers Peak to Bohart Ranch

The collaboration is reminiscent of the partnership that led to the creation of Fishers Peak State Park, Colorado's second-largest state park. This time, the largest parcel in their sights is the 48,670-acre Bohart Ranch. The preservation of this land is crucial for pilot training, with the Department of Defense's Readiness and Environmental Integration program expected to cover 75% of the purchase cost. Other areas of interest include the Schriever Air Force Base and Fort Carson, where nearby lands are targeted for similar environmental protections.

A Decade-Long Commitment

Advertisment

The plan, sanctioned by the State Land Board, is a monumental commitment. It's a decade-long endeavor to acquire six state trust parcels, a process that could extend to 2030. But the endgame is clear: securing these lands through conservation easements or deed restrictions to ensure their permanent protection. This approach addresses concerns from local conservationists and communities about future development and access to these spaces.

Preserving Spaces, Securing Futures

The initiative has sparked hopes of preserving more than just open spaces. It's about preserving a way of life. The military installations are integral parts of the Colorado Springs community, and the preservation of these lands provides a safeguard for their operations. On the flip side, these open spaces are crucial for the local ecosystem, providing habitats for wildlife and offering recreational opportunities for residents.

It's a delicate balance, but one that these organizations are determined to maintain. As the mission unfolds, the eyes of the nation will be on Colorado Springs, watching this unprecedented collaboration between military and conservation groups. It's an initiative that could set a precedent for how we approach land conservation and military readiness in the future, proving that these two goals need not be mutually exclusive.