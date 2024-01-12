en English
Unprecedented Arctic Outbreak Brings Bitter Cold and Snowfall Across U.S.

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Unprecedented Arctic Outbreak Brings Bitter Cold and Snowfall Across U.S.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the United States is bracing itself for a significant Arctic air outbreak, impacting a wide geographical area and causing potential disruptions in daily life. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a warning, outlining a bitter cold blast that is moving across the country, affecting regions from the northern Rocky Mountains and Plains to the Midwest and South-central U.S. The severity of this cold snap is noteworthy as it introduces the potential for snowfall in regions that aren’t accustomed to such conditions, including the southern Plains, Mid-South, and Northeast.

Anticipated Weather Conditions

The forecast suggests this cold air outbreak may bring blizzard conditions with 6-to-12-inch snowfall totals in the Midwest and potential tornadoes in the Southern U.S. A surge of Arctic air is set to descend into the heart of the country, with temperatures in the Northern Plains expected to drop below -17.8 °C (0 °F). Record lows are forecasted below -28.9 °C and -34.4 °C (-20s and -30s °F) for Saturday morning, adding to the biting-cold temperatures. Moreover, heavy snow is expected in the higher elevations of the Cascades and Wasatch, accentuating the unusual weather conditions.

Implications on Infrastructure and Daily Life

The severe cold wave brings with it implications for travel, infrastructure, and daily life. The Southwest Power Pool has declared multiple advisories for energy operators in anticipation of the storm, highlighting a higher than normal risk of outages. In addition, the possibility of freezing rain and snow could lead to icy roads, potentially causing school closures and affecting various outdoor activities. The situation underscores the importance of weather preparedness and response measures.

Looking Forward

As the situation unfolds, areas affected by the snow, ranging from typically warmer southern regions to the accustomed northern climates, might experience challenges such as increased demand for heating. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an Enhanced Risk of severe weather for areas in eastern Oklahoma/Texas and into the Middle and Lower Mississippi Valley, indicating the breadth of this weather phenomenon. Heavier rainfall is anticipated to stretch northward into the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England, with urban areas at risk of flooding. As the United States prepares for this bitter cold outbreak, it serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the need for effective response measures.

United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

