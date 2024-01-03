Unpacking the 2024 Tax Season: Key Changes and Deadlines

With the onset of 2024, the tax season has officially begun, bringing with it a slew of changes that taxpayers need to be aware of. As of January 1, several state tax reforms have gone into effect, including alterations to gas taxes, property taxes, income tax cuts, and more. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will start receiving and processing new returns from January 22, 2024. It is crucial for taxpayers to file their taxes at the earliest to avoid penalties and ensure timely receipt of refunds.

Navigating the 2024 Tax Landscape

Notable changes in the tax laws have been introduced in states across the U.S. Some specific modifications include shifts in gas tax rates in Oregon and Utah, Kansas cutting its grocery tax, Florida’s first-ever January back-to-school sales tax holiday, and Pennsylvania’s increased rent property tax rebate. Other states, like Texas and Colorado, have made significant adjustments to their property tax systems. Furthermore, enhancements to the Earned Income Tax Credits have been made in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Colorado. Several states have also provided tax cuts for residents with lower income tax rates, including Alabama, Missouri, Montana, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Hawaii, Maine, and Kentucky. These changes align with the federal shift in the EV tax credit.

Key Deadlines and Documents

The deadline for electronically completing an application is April 15, 2024. However, taxpayers can file for an automatic extension until October 15, 2024. Essential documents for filing include W-2 forms, 1099 forms for freelance or contract work, and other relevant income or deduction documents. It is also important to note that there are specific deadlines for completing 1099 forms for the 2024 tax year, related to the 2023 financial year.

Understanding Social Security Taxation

About 40% of Social Security recipients pay taxes on Social Security, and the factors determining whether filing a tax return is necessary include age, marital status, and other income. The taxable portion of Social Security benefits is also a factor to be considered. Filing a tax return could lead to receiving tax refunds or qualifying for tax credits, thus highlighting the importance of the Social Security Benefit Statement in determining whether to file a tax return.

As the 2024 tax season unfolds, taxpayers must familiarize themselves with the changes and provisions in the tax laws. Early preparation and filing can help avoid complications and ensure a smooth tax filing process.