Religious trauma—a mental health condition that is believed to impact one in three adults in the United States at some point in their lives—often leaves indelible marks. One such account is of Kellen Swift Godzisz, a 35-year-old marketing project manager from Chicago. Swift Godzisz, who was raised in an evangelical Baptist church in rural Michigan, suffered intense anxiety and depression due to the religious condemnation of his same-sex attraction.

Childhood Trauma and Mental Health

Swift Godzisz’s battle with his identity began at a tender age. His devout upbringing instilled in him a deep-rooted guilt and shame about his same-sex attraction. He resorted to prayers, hoping to rid himself of these feelings, but as he grew older, the realization that his prayers remained unanswered only exacerbated his mental health issues.

The Magnitude of Religious Trauma

A 2023 study published in the Socio-Historical Examination of Religion and Ministry Journal revealed that up to one in five U.S. adults currently suffer from major religious trauma symptoms. These symptoms can range from guilt and shame to a loss of meaning in life. The LGBTQ community, in particular, experiences religious trauma at disproportionate rates. Studies have shown increased risks for suicidality, substance abuse, homelessness, anxiety, and depression among LGBTQ individuals who have suffered religious trauma.

Political Climate and its Impact

The narrative of Swift Godzisz's struggle involves a breach of trust by his youth pastor who outed him to his church, leading him to undergo conversion therapy—a discredited practice aimed at changing sexual orientation. Despite religious trauma not being officially classified as a mental disorder in the DSM, Swift Godzisz now faces severe ADHD and PTSD-like symptoms as a result of his experiences. Furthermore, the political climate and the upcoming presidential election have stoked fears among many in the LGBTQ community, as they face heightened political animosity.

Experts describe religious trauma as having potentially lifelong, severe consequences. Swift Godzisz's life story exemplifies the profound impact such experiences can have. It underscores the urgent need for a more inclusive and understanding society. A society that acknowledges the pain of religious trauma and works towards nurturing an environment of acceptance and healing.