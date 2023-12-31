en English
Conflict & Defence

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Targets U.S. Harir Base in Erbil, Northern Iraq

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:28 pm EST
Today, an unmanned aerial vehicle, better known as a drone, targeted the American Harir base in Erbil, situated in the northern region of Iraq. The base, a known host to U.S. military personnel, became the latest target of an airstrike, underscoring the ongoing security concerns and escalating tensions in the region.

A Drone Attack on the American Harir Base

The Harir base is located near Erbil International Airport, where U.S. and other international forces are stationed. According to the Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the drone was shot down over the airport. There were no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure. The incident, however, places a spotlight on the challenges faced by U.S. forces stationed across Iraq, involved in training and support missions to combat extremist groups and maintain regional stability.

The ‘Islamic Resistance in Iraq’ Claims Responsibility

A group called the ‘Islamic Resistance in Iraq’ has claimed responsibility for the attack. This attack follows hot on the heels of two similar incidents near a northern Iraqi military base and al-Harir airbase, also hosting U.S. forces, less than 24 hours prior. These attacks are reportedly in response to Israeli massacres in Gaza, with the group emphasizing an ongoing strategy to resist U.S. occupation forces in the region.

Investigations and Implications

Details regarding the extent of damage, or the group responsible for the attack were not immediately available. These incidents often spark investigations to determine the precise nature of the attack, the weaponry used, and the motivations behind it. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has ordered an immediate investigation into the attack, pledging to pursue those responsible. These incidents bear significant geopolitical implications and warrant a response from both the United States and Iraqi authorities. The unfolding situation underscores the volatile and complex security landscape in the region.

Conflict & Defence Iraq United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

