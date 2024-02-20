Unlock the Door to Your Dream Home: Exclusive Family Residence Hits the Market in Rio Rancho

The quest for the perfect family home ends in the heart of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, where a stunning residence has just been listed. With its modern finishes and spacious design, this home is not just a structure; it's a canvas for future memories. Situated at 3504 34th Circle Southeast, the property beckons potential homeowners with the promise of comfort, style, and convenience.

Advertisment

A Modern Oasis in a Desirable Location

In a city celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant community, Rio Rancho offers a unique blend of tranquility and convenience. This newly listed home, with an expansive living area of 2,031 square feet, is a testament to modern living in a serene environment. Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the residence is ideal for families seeking space and sophistication. The laminate wood flooring in high-traffic areas ensures durability and ease of maintenance, while the wooden beams add a touch of rustic charm.

The heart of the home, a spacious living room, is accentuated with a brick fireplace, creating a cozy ambiance for family gatherings. The formal dining room, adjacent to the kitchen, offers ample space for entertaining guests. The kitchen itself is a chef's delight, boasting ample counter space and a long breakfast bar, perfect for morning coffee or casual meals.

Advertisment

Designed for Comfort and Convenience

This residence's thoughtful design extends beyond aesthetics, emphasizing comfort and practicality. The generously sized primary bedroom serves as a private retreat for homeowners, complementing the home's overall spaciousness. Additionally, the property is equipped with energy-efficient designs, including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, marrying functionality with modern elegance.

Outdoor living is equally enticing, with a covered patio providing a shaded haven for relaxation or al fresco dining. The home's positioning, with the backyard facing North and the driveway on the South, optimizes natural light and enhances the property's appeal as a great investment opportunity. Set on a 0.12 acre lot and featuring a 2 car garage, this residence meets the needs of a modern family's dynamic lifestyle.

Advertisment

A Market Opportunity Not to Be Missed

Amidst the competitive real estate market of Rio Rancho, this property stands out not only for its design and features but also for its value. Priced at $345,400, it is notably less than the median sold price for homes in the area, presenting an attractive opportunity for discerning buyers. The promise of turning the key to a beautifully finished, turnkey home in spring 2024 adds to the allure, making it a sought-after listing in Rio Rancho's booming real estate landscape.

In a market where demand often outpaces supply, this listing offers a rare chance to own a piece of Rio Rancho's cherished community. With its modern finishes, thoughtful design, and unbeatable location, this home is not just a dwelling but a cornerstone for a family's future. As the doors open to potential homeowners, the opportunity to claim this gem is now.