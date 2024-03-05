Unlock Special Bonuses in Smash Bros. Ultimate & Breath of the Wild with Guardian Amiibo

Gamers and collectors, rejoice! The elusive Guardian Amiibo, an essential addition to any Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild collection, is now available on Amazon for its original $20 retail price. This restock offers fans a golden opportunity to acquire one of the game's most iconic enemy figures, but it's uncertain how long supplies will last.

Advertisment

Not Just a Collector's Item

This Guardian Amiibo isn't merely a collectible; it's a key to unlocking exclusive in-game items and abilities. With its intricate design and posability, the figure brings a piece of Hyrule into your home. Its unique features, like the ancient markings that glow under UV light, set it apart from other Amiibo figures. Moreover, its compatibility with popular Nintendo games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Breath of the Wild adds functional value, providing players with Guardian spirits, shields, armor, and weapons to enhance their gaming experience.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

Advertisment

For Smash Bros. Ultimate players, the Guardian Amiibo unlocks a Guardian spirit for the World of Light and Spirit game modes, offering valuable buffs that can change the tide of battle. Breath of the Wild players can summon Guardian-themed gear, further immersing them in the game's world. This dual functionality makes the Guardian Amiibo a must-have for fans looking to maximize their gameplay and display a stunning piece of art.

Expanding Your Collection

Those looking to expand their Amiibo collection will find the Guardian an indispensable addition. For collectors aiming to complete their Legend of Zelda lineup, this restock is a rare opportunity. With guides like GameSpot's, collectors can explore other available Amiibo figures, including characters from the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom and classics like Wolf Link and Midna. The Guardian's return to retail offers a perfect chance to round out your collection with one of Zelda's most formidable foes.