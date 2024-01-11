en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Unlikely Reunion: Woman Finds Long-Lost Cat amidst Maui Wildfires Aftermath

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
Unlikely Reunion: Woman Finds Long-Lost Cat amidst Maui Wildfires Aftermath

In a tale that tugs at the heartstrings, a woman named Anna in Hawaii was recently flabbergasted when she received a call from the Maui Humane Society’s Cat Annex stating they had found a cat they believed to be hers. However, the cat was not one of the pets she had lost in the devastating Maui wildfires over the summer, an event that claimed her home. Rather, the cat turned out to be Hyssy, her cherished orange tabby that had been missing for a staggering three years, vanishing long before the wildfire incident.

The Search for Hyssy

Anna and her husband had tirelessly searched for Hyssy with the assistance of a community cat trapper, but to no avail. The couple’s hopes of seeing their beloved pet again were dwindling until the unexpected call from the humane society. Upon hearing the news, they rushed to the shelter, their hearts filled with anticipation and uncertainty.

A Heartwarming Reunion

Upon arriving at the shelter, the couple was able to share an emotional embrace with Hyssy, who recognized them instantly despite the years apart. The joy of the reunion was overwhelming, a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between pets and their owners.

Continuing the Journey

While Anna and her husband are still displaced and living in a hotel due to the wildfires, a friend has kindly offered to care for Hyssy until they can secure a permanent residence. Following this uplifting reunion, the Maui Humane Society also reunited Anna with another of her cats, named Ming Ming, who had been lost in the wildfires. The shelter remains committed to working on reuniting Anna with her other lost cats, embodying their mission to protect and preserve the bond between pets and people.

The story of this unexpected reunion has touched the hearts of many across the globe, serving as a testament to the enduring connection between pets and their owners. It underscores the relentless efforts of organizations like the Maui Humane Society, who work tirelessly to reunite displaced pets with their families. Amidst the trials and tribulations, stories like these provide a glimmer of hope, reminding us of the power of love and resilience.

0
Pets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
40 mins ago
Couple Fined and Banned from Owning Pets for Neglecting Allergic Dog
Australia’s Animal Welfare Act 2002, designed to protect animals from harm and neglect, has been invoked to penalize a couple from Port Kennedy in Western Australia. The couple’s inability to provide adequate care for their four-year-old American Staffy, Ella, resulted in a fine of $5000 and a ban on pet ownership for a period of
Couple Fined and Banned from Owning Pets for Neglecting Allergic Dog
Meet Sullivan: Carson City's Energetic Husky Seeking a Loving Home
3 hours ago
Meet Sullivan: Carson City's Energetic Husky Seeking a Loving Home
Humane Society's Winter Advisory: Keep Pets Safe and Warm
3 hours ago
Humane Society's Winter Advisory: Keep Pets Safe and Warm
UK Groomer Creates Safe Haven for XL Bullies Amid Government Ban
47 mins ago
UK Groomer Creates Safe Haven for XL Bullies Amid Government Ban
Barnstable Upholds Traditional Beach Dog-Walking Ban Following Public Input
3 hours ago
Barnstable Upholds Traditional Beach Dog-Walking Ban Following Public Input
Mount Vernon Family Offers Reward for Stolen Emotional Support Chihuahua
3 hours ago
Mount Vernon Family Offers Reward for Stolen Emotional Support Chihuahua
Latest Headlines
World News
Fifi Kwetey's Strategic Advice to John Mahama Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Election
42 seconds
Fifi Kwetey's Strategic Advice to John Mahama Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Election
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
3 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
5 mins
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
7 mins
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
8 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
The Hague Addresses Jurisdiction in Israel-Gaza Conflict; South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
10 mins
The Hague Addresses Jurisdiction in Israel-Gaza Conflict; South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
12 mins
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
17 mins
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
MPs Back Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidency, Shifting Mt Kenya Politics
17 mins
MPs Back Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidency, Shifting Mt Kenya Politics
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
43 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app