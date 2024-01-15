Unleashing the Untapped Potential of Dairy Co-Products: A $1.2M Innovation Journey

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance has bestowed a total of $1.2 million in grants upon six research teams from the University of Wisconsin. The purpose? To explore and uncover new, commercially viable applications for dairy byproducts, the often-overlooked co-products of the industry such as whey, permeate, lactose, and acid whey. These byproducts, currently relegated to low-value uses such as animal feed or agricultural spread, could soon find themselves at the forefront of the dairy industry.

Advertisment

Unleashing the Potential in Dairy Byproducts

This initiative, encouraged by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), is aimed at fostering accelerated innovation in the transformation of these byproducts into value-added products. The driving force behind this is a need to create more sustainable, economically viable options for the dairy industry, and these research teams could hold the key.

Commercialization and Sustainability: Two Sides of the Same Coin

Advertisment

John Lucey, Director of the Center for Dairy Research (CDR), has underlined the importance of developing new uses for byproducts of cheesemaking, with a particular emphasis on aiding commercialization efforts. Simultaneously, John Umhoefer from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association has highlighted the potential of these pioneering projects to bring about significant opportunities for the cheese industry, especially in terms of environmental sustainability.

A Bright Future for Dairy Byproducts

These funded projects are expected to scale existing technologies up or advance them further, with the research set to continue for up to three years. The outcomes of the research will be disseminated through the CDR industry research forums, providing a platform for the industry to explore and learn from these innovative approaches. The hope is that these initiatives will not only increase the value of dairy byproducts but also contribute to a more sustainable and resilient dairy industry.