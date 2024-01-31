Unleashing the Power of Data: Transaction Cost Analysis and Options Trading

On February 5, 2024, the Securities Industry Automation Corporation (SIAC) is set to upgrade the Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) feed from 48 to 96 multicast channels. This is a strategic response to the escalating trading activity and volatility in the US options market, aiming to optimize symbol distribution and line capacity utilization. A key player in the US financial industry, OPRA consolidates and disseminates market data for options trading, a role that is becoming increasingly crucial as the scale and complexity of transactions grow.

Power of Data: LSEG's Tick History - PCAP

The LSEG Tick History - PCAP dataset, available in AWS Data Exchange, is a comprehensive repository of global market data, offering unparalleled depth and breadth. The dataset can be accessed on the AWS Marketplace, with its capabilities extending beyond providing access to historical data. It captures and normalizes massive volumes of data, making it a powerful tool for traders, portfolio managers, and brokers who seek to measure and optimize transaction costs and the effectiveness of their trading strategies.

Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) using OPRA Tick History

Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) is a critical instrument in the arsenal of financial experts. It involves scrutinizing market quotes and trades around a specific trade event. With the LSEG Tick History - PCAP dataset, the analysis extends to examining spreads before and after the trade at specific intervals. This granular inspection of data can reveal insights into the performance and efficiency of trading strategies, making TCA a vital part of decision-making in the financial sector.

Amazon Athena for Apache Spark: A Game-Changer

Amazon Athena for Apache Spark is another tool that is revolutionizing the way financial institutions handle large datasets. It offers a simplified notebook experience to build interactive Apache Spark applications and is seamlessly integrated with the AWS Glue Data Catalog. The use of Athena for Spark extends to configuring, creating an analysis, and visualizing the results, making it a versatile tool for data processing. The scalable data processing capabilities of Athena are particularly beneficial for financial institutions that are increasingly relying on data-driven decisions in trading and investment strategies.