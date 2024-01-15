en English
Travel & Tourism

Unleashing the Beast: A Weekend at Killington Ski Resort, Vermont

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Unleashing the Beast: A Weekend at Killington Ski Resort, Vermont

As winter descends and snowflakes begin to blanket the earth, the collective heartbeat of skiing enthusiasts around the globe quickens. The adrenaline rush of speeding down icy slopes beckons once again. Killington Ski Resort, Vermont, fondly known as the “Beast of the East,” emerges from the white canvas as a paradise for these thrill-seekers.

The Beast’s Allure

Notorious for its challenging terrain and breathtaking views, Killington has long been a coveted spot for both amateur skiers and Olympic athletes, with the likes of Mikaela Shiffrin testing their mettle on its slopes. But beyond the exhilarating downhill runs, what makes Killington truly irresistible is its promise of a full-fledged and affordable winter experience.

Weekend Itinerary: Skiing and Beyond

For just around $480, Killington offers a packed weekend itinerary that extends beyond skiing. The trip begins with a farm-to-table experience at Casey’s Caboose, where burgers and vegan options delight the palate. The day starts on a sweet note with a hearty breakfast at Maple Sugar & Vermont Spice, fueling you for a day on the slopes. In the evening, the Clubhouse Grill and Long Trail Brewing Co. are perfect venues for après-ski relaxation and rejuvenation.

Local Attractions: A Slice of Vermont

While Killington is a world within itself, a quick trip to nearby towns like Woodstock opens up a treasure trove of local attractions. Billings Farm & Museum offers a glimpse into Vermont’s rich farming history. And no trip to Vermont would be complete without a visit to The Vermont Flannel Co. for some cozy apparel. For the culinary adventurer, the Waffle Cabin at Killington is a must-visit. Its legendary waffles are the perfect comfort food after a day on the slopes.

Getting There

Accessibility is another feather in Killington’s cap. Whether you prefer a scenic road trip, a convenient Amtrak ride, or a quick flight to Albany, getting to Killington is a breeze. Once you’re in the area, transportation options like Uber and Lyft make navigation a cinch. Killington Ski Resort is not just a destination; it’s an experience that beckons winter sports enthusiasts and wanderlust-filled travelers alike.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

