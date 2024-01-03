Unktaheela Specta: A New Polycotylid Plesiosaur Unveils Secrets of Cretaceous Marine Life

A groundbreaking discovery has unveiled a new genus and species of polycotylid plesiosaur, christened Unktaheela specta. This marine reptile, dating back to the Late Cretaceous epoch, approximately 80.5 million years ago, has been identified by a team of dedicated paleontologists. The identification was based on two fossilized specimens unearthed in Wyoming and South Dakota, located in the Baculites obtusus zone of the Sharon Springs Formation.

Unktaheela Specta: A Snapshot of the Cretaceous Marine Life

Inhabiting the once vast Western Interior Seaway that bisected North America, Unktaheela specta was a unique creature. Its broad, hydrodynamic body was equipped with a short tail and four limbs that had remarkably evolved into large paddles. One of the standout features of this marine reptile was its short neck, complemented by a large head with an elongated rostrum. Flat processes above the creature’s eyes, likely used as a shield against the sunlight, suggest that Unktaheela specta could have been adapted for visually pursuing prey just below the water’s surface in sunlit environments.

Unveiling the Unktaheela Specta

The holotype of Unktaheela specta includes a nearly complete cranium and mandible, along with various other skeletal elements. In addition, the paratype consists of a complete cranium and mandible with some additional fragmented elements. Measuring between 2.3 to 2.6 meters in length, Unktaheela specta was somewhat smaller than some of its relatives. However, its wide skull and distinct paddles set it apart from other polycotylids, emphasizing its unique place in the ecology of the Cretaceous period.

Contributing to Cretaceous Knowledge

The discovery of Unktaheela specta significantly contributes to our understanding of the diversity and ecology of marine reptiles during the Cretaceous period. This finding, published in the journal Cretaceous Research, is more than a mere addition to the roster of prehistoric marine reptiles. It is a window into a past world, offering a glimpse of an ecosystem long gone, and the creatures that once prowled the depths of the Western Interior Seaway.