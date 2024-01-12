University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to Sell Chancellor’s Residence Amid Budget Crisis

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is set to divest its chancellor’s residence in a bid to address an escalating budget deficit. According to the university, the residence, valued at roughly $1.4 million, was procured by the university’s real estate foundation back in 2012 for $955,000. The decision has been spurred by the recent move of Chancellor Mark Mone, who shifted to his own house near the campus in December.

Selling Residence to Offset Deficit

The sale of the chancellor’s residence is a part of a broader effort to alleviate the financial strain pressing the Universities of Wisconsin system. The system projects a combined deficit of $60 million across ten of its thirteen campuses by the summer of 2024. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is dealing with the most significant deficit among these, triggered by a decline in enrollment, insufficient state funding, and a sustained tuition freeze.

Other Measures to Tackle Financial Crises

In conjunction with the property sale, the university is leveraging other cost-cutting strategies. These include the announcement of layoffs and furloughs by UW-Oshkosh and the closure of some campuses within the UW system due to falling student numbers. Two more campuses are slated for closure in June, marking another step in the university’s austerity measures.

Declining Enrollments at Satellite Campuses

UW-Milwaukee’s Washington County campus and UW-Oshkosh’s Fond du Lac campus, in particular, have witnessed stark enrollment declines in recent years. The university is now waiting for approval from the Universities of Wisconsin regents to finalize the sale of the chancellor’s residence. This is a part of their broader strategy to divest properties that are no longer serving the university’s best interests.