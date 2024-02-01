University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association Honors 2024 Awardees

With the dawn of the new year, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association has unveiled the esteemed recipients of its 2024 alumni awards. Recognizing a total of 11 distinguished alumni and partners, the awards laud their notable contributions and remarkable achievements. The awards ceremony is set to take place on February 23 at the renowned Pfister Hotel, and the public is invited to register and attend.

Recognizing Achievements and Contributions

These awards are a testament to those who have demonstrated extraordinary service, made significant strides in their professional fields, and positively impacted their communities. Equally important are the partners who have exhibited unwavering loyalty and support to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Meet the Awardees

Among the distinguished awardees are Jacquelyn Fredrick, lauded for her leadership and service; Chantell Jewell whose work in criminal justice demands recognition; Salvatore Miosi whose corporate leadership has been acknowledged; Carla Cross whose influence in construction management is undeniable; Jan Wilberg for her extensive community work; Julilly Kohler for her philanthropy and support of peacebuilding; and the Zilber Family Foundation, celebrated for its transformative donations to the university.

Early Career Success Celebrated

The awards also take a moment to recognize the potential and early career successes of younger alumni. The likes of Brice Christianson, Juan Orjuela, and Nyesha Stone have demonstrated innovative work in their respective fields, carving out a path for others to follow.

This announcement underlines the university's deep pride in its alumni network and the myriad ways they continue to positively contribute to society. As the recipients bask in their well-deserved recognition, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association prepares to honor their accomplishments in a grand ceremony.