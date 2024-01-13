University of Wisconsin-Madison Honors Outstanding Students in Dean’s List

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence by recognizing a cohort of its students for their outstanding scholarly achievements in the fall semester of 2023. The students, hailing from an array of colleges within the university, have been included in the coveted Dean’s List. This prestigious roll of honor showcases the determination, hard work, and academic prowess of students across a broad spectrum of disciplines.

Recognizing Excellence Across Disciplines

The students recognized for their academic distinction come from diverse colleges within the university. These include the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, College of Letters and Science, College of Engineering, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, College of Natural Sciences, College of Education and Human Sciences, and College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. These students have excelled in their respective fields, setting an example of academic excellence for their peers.

Outstanding Students Take the Spotlight

Among the honorees are some noteworthy achievers. Students such as Austin Siri Ansorge, Courtney Ellis, Simon Hirst, Cole Cannon, Andrew Chesak, Braden Greibrok, Madison Herrick, Abigail Muller, Isaac Beck, Gerardo Guerrero, Daniela Hernandez Espindola, Erica Lundberg, and Riley Millam have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their academic pursuits. Their achievements are varied, with some earning a spot on the Dean’s List, others on the Dean’s Honor List, and some graduating with specific honors such as Cum Laude in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Teaching.

Academic Distinction: A Testament to Hard Work and Dedication

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each of the university’s schools or colleges sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive this distinction. The recognition thus stands as a testament to the students’ dedication, hard work, and commitment to achieving academic brilliance. These students have not only excelled acadically but also have set a benchmark for future students to strive for.