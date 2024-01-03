en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

In an effort to bolster research and education in organic farming, the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has received a generous funding grant from Roger Blobaum. This initiative is a timely step towards supporting CALS graduate students who are actively involved in organic farming research, providing them with financial aid to attend pivotal organic farming conferences both in-state and out-of-state.

Financial Aid for Conference Attendance

The financial assistance covers a broad spectrum of expenses associated with conference attendance, including registration fees, travel costs, meals, and accommodation. The provision specifies up to $750 for in-state travel and a higher cap of $1500 for out-of-state travel, making it easier for students to engage with the organic farming community beyond Wisconsin’s borders.

Eligibility and Award Caps

However, the funding comes with certain stipulations. The conference in question must take place before the end of February 2024. Moreover, there is a cap on the number of awards a student can receive. Undergraduate or master’s students are eligible for a maximum of two awards, while PhD students can avail up to four awards.

Students transitioning from an undergraduate or master’s program to a PhD within the University of Wisconsin-Madison have a cumulative limit of four awards throughout their academic journey at the institution. This ensures a fair distribution of resources while encouraging continued involvement in organic farming research.

Implications and Impact

This initiative not only provides a financial lifeline to students but also promotes the organic farming sector, fostering a generation of researchers equipped with the insights and experience gained from attending leading conferences. It underscores the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s commitment towards sustainable agriculture and the nurturing of future leaders in organic farming.

0
Agriculture Education United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge

By Justice Nwafor

U.S Dairy Farmers Earn Carbon-Asset Payments for Emission Reductions

By Muhammad Jawad

5 Million Trees Initiative in Maryland Nears Half a Million Mark

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Arunachal Pradesh's Indigenous Products Earn Prestigious GI Tags

By Dil Bar Irshad

EU's New Laws to Protect Rice Industry: Implications for Indian Market ...
@Agriculture · 3 mins
EU's New Laws to Protect Rice Industry: Implications for Indian Market ...
heart comment 0
Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Coverage

By Rafia Tasleem

Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Coverage
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
Feral Hogs Invade Galveston Island State Park: A Call for Public Awareness

By BNN Correspondents

Feral Hogs Invade Galveston Island State Park: A Call for Public Awareness
Ukraine Sets Sail with Novel Insurance Mechanism for Black Sea Corridor

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Sets Sail with Novel Insurance Mechanism for Black Sea Corridor
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
54 seconds
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
1 min
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
2 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
3 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
4 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
4 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
4 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
4 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
4 mins
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
13 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app