University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

In an effort to bolster research and education in organic farming, the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has received a generous funding grant from Roger Blobaum. This initiative is a timely step towards supporting CALS graduate students who are actively involved in organic farming research, providing them with financial aid to attend pivotal organic farming conferences both in-state and out-of-state.

Financial Aid for Conference Attendance

The financial assistance covers a broad spectrum of expenses associated with conference attendance, including registration fees, travel costs, meals, and accommodation. The provision specifies up to $750 for in-state travel and a higher cap of $1500 for out-of-state travel, making it easier for students to engage with the organic farming community beyond Wisconsin’s borders.

Eligibility and Award Caps

However, the funding comes with certain stipulations. The conference in question must take place before the end of February 2024. Moreover, there is a cap on the number of awards a student can receive. Undergraduate or master’s students are eligible for a maximum of two awards, while PhD students can avail up to four awards.

Students transitioning from an undergraduate or master’s program to a PhD within the University of Wisconsin-Madison have a cumulative limit of four awards throughout their academic journey at the institution. This ensures a fair distribution of resources while encouraging continued involvement in organic farming research.

Implications and Impact

This initiative not only provides a financial lifeline to students but also promotes the organic farming sector, fostering a generation of researchers equipped with the insights and experience gained from attending leading conferences. It underscores the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s commitment towards sustainable agriculture and the nurturing of future leaders in organic farming.