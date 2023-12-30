en English
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Dismissed Amid Adult Content Scandal

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:44 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:25 am EST
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Dismissed Amid Adult Content Scandal

In a series of events that have sent shockwaves through the academic community, Joe Gow, the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, has been dismissed from his position. The termination comes in the wake of revelations that Gow and his wife, Carmen Wilson, were involved in the production and online distribution of adult content. This controversial development has sparked fierce debates about free speech rights and the moral responsibilities of university leaders.

Gow’s Controversial Journey

The scandal is not Gow’s first brush with controversy. In 2018, he drew criticism for using university funds to pay adult film actress Nina Hartley to address students. Gow defended the decision, arguing that it was important to recognize the legitimacy of adult entertainment. Despite the backlash, Gow, who has been with the university since 2007, managed to maintain his position and had planned to retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

(Read Also: Russia Unleashes Largest Airstrike on Ukraine since 2022 Invasion: A Call for International Support)

Revelations and Repercussions

However, Gow’s recent actions have led to his abrupt departure from the Chancellor’s office. His activities, which include producing and starring in adult content with his wife, as well as running accounts on adult websites, came to light and proved to be the last straw for the University of Wisconsin System’s Board of Regents. They voted unanimously to terminate Gow, citing significant reputational harm to the university.

(Read Also: Israeli UN Ambassador Expresses Security Concerns for Israelis)

The Aftermath and Legal Implications

In the aftermath of the dismissal, Gow and his wife, who also authored two books on their experiences in the porn industry under pseudonyms, were put on paid administrative leave. The couple has launched a YouTube cooking channel featuring adult film stars, further fueling the controversy. Gow, defending his actions, asserts that they are protected by the First Amendment and do not have a direct association with the university. An external law firm has been engaged to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Despite Gow’s assertions, UW president Jay Rothman and the UW Board have expressed their alarm and disgust, stating that Gow’s actions have inflicted considerable reputational damage on the university. The situation underscores the ongoing debate regarding the roles and responsibilities of educators and the boundaries of free speech within educational institutions.

Education United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

