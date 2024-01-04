University of Tulsa Acquires Fab Lab Tulsa: A Leap Towards Enhanced Digital Fabrication Access

The University of Tulsa has now claimed ownership of Fab Lab Tulsa, a prominent nonprofit maker space situated at 5th and Lewis, Oklahoma. Known for its broad community access to an array of digital fabrication tools such as 3D printing and woodworking, this acquisition is set to bolster the center’s expansion and offer augmented opportunities for students and faculty alike.

Fab Lab Tulsa and its Global Impact

Fab Lab Tulsa, carrying a decade-long partnership with the university, is part of a worldwide network of around 1800 similar centers kickstarted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This global connection has played a significant role in building Tulsa’s reputation as a creative hub for innovation, design thinking, and problem-solving. The center offers educational, community, workforce, and business programming, thereby making a profound impact on the local and regional scale.

Stakeholders Express Enthusiasm

The center’s director, Nathan Pritchett, communicated his excitement about the acquisition, citing the ongoing community engagement and civic involvement in the neighborhood and north Tulsa. Fab Lab member Mike McLane spotlighted the center’s accessibility and variety of equipment. He frequently uses the facility for projects like crafting guitar amps, underscoring the practical benefits it offers to its community members.

Future Prospects and Assurance

University representative Mona Chamberlin emphasized that many TU staff, alumni, and students are already members of Fab Lab, and this acquisition will provide them with greater access to resources. The leadership has assured that staffing levels will remain unchanged, projecting a stable transition. However, they are eager for future expansion of the center, indicating optimism for the Fab Lab’s growth and evolution under the University of Tulsa’s stewardship.