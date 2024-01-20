University of Phoenix College of Nursing Triumphs with DEIB Presentation at OADN 2023 Convention

The 2023 Convention of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) witnessed a triumphant moment for the University of Phoenix College of Nursing. Their presentation, 'Navigating conversations and strategies to embrace diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) through reducing racism and bias,' was led by Dr. Raelene Brooks, Sun Jones, and Tina Ho on November 18, 2023. The session was a retrospective review of multi-level interventions, aimed at enhancing access, retention, and success among under-represented and marginalized groups in nursing education.

Embedding DEIB into the Core Curriculum

The College of Nursing at the University of Phoenix harbors DEIB as its core value. This philosophy is consistent with the broader initiatives of the University. The presentation delved into the strategies employed to promote DEIB values, such as revising learning outcomes to integrate cultural diversity and global health issues. Course assignments were also revised to reflect DEIB values.

Measuring the Impact of DEIB Strategies

Faculty and student surveys were used as tools to measure the impact of these DEIB-centric changes. The results underlined the importance of DEIB in nursing education and reaffirmed the University's commitment to supporting students from diverse backgrounds.

The Champions of DEIB: Dr. Raelene Brooks, Sun Jones, and Tina Ho

Dr. Raelene Brooks, the Dean of the College of Nursing, boasts over 25 years of nursing experience and is recognized as an industry leader in healthcare. Sun Jones, a bilingual family nurse practitioner, has made significant contributions to the Korean community and healthcare literature. Tina Ho, an instructor with over 15 years of experience, is committed to promoting DEIB in nursing education.