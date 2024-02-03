University of Pennsylvania Faces Backlash for Handling of Morton Cranial Collection Repatriation

The University of Pennsylvania, in an attempt to redress its historical role in promoting white supremacy, has started the process of repatriating the remains of 19 Black Philadelphians from the Morton Cranial Collection. This collection, notorious for its use in justifying slavery through racist pseudoscience, is now at the center of a heated debate.

Critics Demand Community-Driven Justice

However, the university's actions have faced severe criticism. Community members and activists argue that they were excluded from the decision-making process and that the university should not have the sole authority over the repatriation and ceremony. Critics argue that a more community-driven approach to justice and repatriation is necessary. The remains, shockingly, were used for teaching as recently as 2020, and the university only issued an apology in 2021, subsequently revising its protocol for handling human remains.

Advisory Committee's Decision Further Ignites Controversy

An advisory committee—primarily composed of university officials and local religious leaders—decided on the reburial at Eden Cemetery, a local historic Black cemetery. Some remains have already been interred, a move that has further outraged community members. A cranium identified as having a Native American mother has added fuel to the fire, as it requires repatriation through the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).

University Acknowledges More Repatriations Required

The university has acknowledged the need to repatriate more than 300 Native American remains and is taking steps to expedite the process. This action, while necessary, invokes a broader discussion about the role of academic institutions in historical injustices and the responsibilities they bear in the present. The University of Pennsylvania's actions today will not only reverberate through its halls but also shape the conversation on racial justice and repatriation in academic institutions worldwide.