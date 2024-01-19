University of Oregon Unveils Comprehensive Guide for Autonomous Vehicle Rollout in U.S. Cities

The University of Oregon's Urbanism Next Center, in collaboration with Cityfi, an urban strategy and advisory firm, have unveiled a comprehensive guide titled 'Autonomous Vehicles: A Guide for Cities'. This manual is tailored for U.S. city staff and decision-makers grappling with the trials or deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) within their jurisdictions. The rapidly evolving landscape of AV technology, coupled with the challenges cities encounter in managing pilot programs, necessitated the compilation of insights and experiences from a vast spectrum of cities, states, transit agencies, private companies, and community stakeholders actively partaking in AV projects.

Advertisment

Objective of the Guide

Nico Larco, a professor at the University of Oregon and director of Urbanism Next, highlighted the guide's objective. It aims to empower city leaders to propel AV technology while holding steadfast to community objectives such as safety, sustainability, and equitable transportation. The guide is the culmination of over four years of rigorous research and collaboration through the Autonomous Vehicle Initiative of the James S. and John L. Knight Foundation.

The guide encapsulates experiences from numerous U.S. cities that have conducted AV pilots and demonstrations spanning from 2018 to 2024. The breadth of the guide covers a wide range of topics, including road safety, environmental sustainability, equity, and affordability in transportation.