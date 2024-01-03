en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University of North Dakota Advances Repatriation Efforts for Native American Ancestors

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
University of North Dakota Advances Repatriation Efforts for Native American Ancestors

In a significant step towards rectifying historical injustices, the University of North Dakota (UND) is set to repatriate Native American ancestral remains and burial objects back to their respective tribal nations. This intricate process, which has spanned approximately two years, adheres to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) and involves extensive cataloging, cooperation with the tribes, and diligent adherence to federal law.

Fulfilling the Promise of Repatriation

UND has identified and notified 49 tribes potentially associated with the remains and objects and is poised to initiate consultations. The remains and sacred objects, currently housed in approximately 250 boxes, are set to embark on a journey towards their rightful place amongst their people. The process, however, extends beyond mere physical repatriation.

Respecting Sovereignty and Legal Protections

The repatriation process has been marked by sensitivity and respect for tribal sovereignty. Specific details regarding the remains and objects are guarded under various legal protections. The university has also ensured that it is not in possession of any artifacts that rightfully belong to tribal nations. UND has ceased the use of human samples of unknown origin in medical teaching and research, demonstrating its commitment to upholding ethical standards.

Commitment to Indigenous Ancestors and Cultural Resources

UND’s NAGPRA Compliance Committee is at the forefront of this effort, working relentlessly to identify and repatriate Indigenous ancestors. However, the work extends beyond mere physical repatriation. The president of UND emphasized the broader implications of this initiative, including ongoing support for cultural resources, educational programs for tribal nations, and Indigenous students. This initiative is part of a wider movement aimed at righting historical wrongs and reclaiming Indigenous heritage.

The repatriation efforts are gaining momentum across the nation. ProPublica reported an increase in repatriation activities, with a record 18,800 Native American ancestors repatriated in 2023 and 380 repatriation notices filed, surpassing previous years’ efforts. The journey towards justice, it seems, is well underway.

0
Education United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Jammu and Kashmir Government Approves Establishment of Madrasa Board: A Positive Step for Religious Education
Following the approval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a committee was formed by the Jammu and Kashmir government to draft a proposal for the establishment of a Madrasa Board in the Union Territory. The board will serve to regulate the curriculum of madrasas, aiming to enhance Islamic education and equip students with the necessary skills
Jammu and Kashmir Government Approves Establishment of Madrasa Board: A Positive Step for Religious Education
California's School Meals for All Program: Feeding Bodies, Nourishing Minds
11 mins ago
California's School Meals for All Program: Feeding Bodies, Nourishing Minds
Kevin Kiley and Chelsee Gardner: A Union of Politics and Social Advocacy in California
11 mins ago
Kevin Kiley and Chelsee Gardner: A Union of Politics and Social Advocacy in California
Six Proactive Steps to Propel Your Career in 2024
3 mins ago
Six Proactive Steps to Propel Your Career in 2024
Blue Campaign's Animated Series: A Digital Weapon Against Human Trafficking
8 mins ago
Blue Campaign's Animated Series: A Digital Weapon Against Human Trafficking
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
10 mins ago
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
44 seconds
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
1 min
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
3 mins
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
3 mins
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
3 mins
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
4 mins
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
4 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
4 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
5 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
34 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
36 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
45 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
46 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
54 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
58 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app