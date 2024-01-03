University of North Dakota Advances Repatriation Efforts for Native American Ancestors

In a significant step towards rectifying historical injustices, the University of North Dakota (UND) is set to repatriate Native American ancestral remains and burial objects back to their respective tribal nations. This intricate process, which has spanned approximately two years, adheres to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) and involves extensive cataloging, cooperation with the tribes, and diligent adherence to federal law.

Fulfilling the Promise of Repatriation

UND has identified and notified 49 tribes potentially associated with the remains and objects and is poised to initiate consultations. The remains and sacred objects, currently housed in approximately 250 boxes, are set to embark on a journey towards their rightful place amongst their people. The process, however, extends beyond mere physical repatriation.

Respecting Sovereignty and Legal Protections

The repatriation process has been marked by sensitivity and respect for tribal sovereignty. Specific details regarding the remains and objects are guarded under various legal protections. The university has also ensured that it is not in possession of any artifacts that rightfully belong to tribal nations. UND has ceased the use of human samples of unknown origin in medical teaching and research, demonstrating its commitment to upholding ethical standards.

Commitment to Indigenous Ancestors and Cultural Resources

UND’s NAGPRA Compliance Committee is at the forefront of this effort, working relentlessly to identify and repatriate Indigenous ancestors. However, the work extends beyond mere physical repatriation. The president of UND emphasized the broader implications of this initiative, including ongoing support for cultural resources, educational programs for tribal nations, and Indigenous students. This initiative is part of a wider movement aimed at righting historical wrongs and reclaiming Indigenous heritage.

The repatriation efforts are gaining momentum across the nation. ProPublica reported an increase in repatriation activities, with a record 18,800 Native American ancestors repatriated in 2023 and 380 repatriation notices filed, surpassing previous years’ efforts. The journey towards justice, it seems, is well underway.