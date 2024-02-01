University of North Carolina at Greensboro Announces Program Cuts Amid Enrollment Decline

Chancellor Franklin Gilliam of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) has announced a significant decision to eliminate twenty academic programs. The move, provoked by a decline in enrollment, has sparked intense reactions from students, faculty, and alumni. The programs affected will cease to accept new students, ensuring that those already enrolled can complete their degrees.

Programs Affected

The list of affected programs spans undergraduate majors such as BA in Anthropology, Secondary Education in Geography, BS and BA in Physics, BS in Physical Education, Teacher Education (K-12), and BA in Religious Studies. Moreover, undergraduate minors, certificates, and course offerings like the Chinese minor, Russian minor, and Korean language courses are also facing discontinuation.

The cuts extend to graduate programs as well, including various certificates in Nursing, MA in Applied Geography, MFA in Drama Concentration in Directing, MA in Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, MAT in Languages, Literatures, and Cultures in Teaching, MA in Mathematics, MEd in Special Education, a dual Masters in Nursing Science and Business Administration, PhD in Communication Sciences and Disorders, and PhD in Computational Mathematics. Admissions to the MFA in Drama Concentration in Acting and the joint PhD program in Social Work with North Carolina A&T State University will also be temporarily paused.

Reaction and Controversy

The decision, which follows on the heels of concerns voiced by students, faculty, and alumni about potential program eliminations, has been met with impassioned resistance. In January, Provost Debbie Storrs, together with university deans, recommended the elimination of these courses due to the ongoing decline in enrollment. Since then, there has been a wave of rallies opposing the cuts, an associate dean's resignation, and a faculty senate censure of both Chancellor Gilliam and Provost Storrs.

A Long-Term Plan

Chancellor Gilliam has affirmed that the changes will take years to implement, thus ensuring that students currently enrolled in these programs can complete their degrees. This phased approach may alleviate some of the immediate concerns, but the long-term impacts of this decision remain to be seen.