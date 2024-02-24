University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wind Ensemble Sets Sail with 'Sea Songs': A Musical Voyage

On a brisk afternoon in March, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Westbrook Music Building will resonate with the sounds of the ocean. Directed by the esteemed Carolyn Barber, the Ron and Carol Cope Professor of Music and director of Bands, the UNL Wind Ensemble is poised to take its audience on a nautical journey with its upcoming performance, 'Sea Songs'. Scheduled for Saturday, March 2, at 3:30 p.m., this concert promises to be more than just a musical event; it's a voyage through the waves, winds, and tales of the sea.

A Dive into Maritime Melodies

The 'Sea Songs' program boasts an eclectic mix of compositions, each celebrating maritime themes through their unique auditory landscapes. Among the highlights are an arrangement of traditional sea chanteys by Thomas Knox, which promises to evoke the spirit of sailors of yore with its robust melodies and harmonies. What sets this concert apart, however, are the world premieres of compositions by UNL students Charlie Drew Johnson and Trevor Frost. Johnson's 'Beneath Ice and Snow' takes inspiration from the Arctic Ocean's layered mysteries, while Frost's 'Symphony No. 1: Cape Cod' captures the essence of Cape Cod's iconic lighthouses, majestic whales, and the historic Cape Cod Canal. The program concludes with a powerful rendition of W. Francis McBeth's 'Of Sailors and Whales', a piece based on characters from Herman Melville's classic, 'Moby Dick'.

Inspiring Tomorrow's Composers

The inclusion of student compositions in the 'Sea Songs' lineup not only highlights the Wind Ensemble's commitment to maritime themes but also underscores its dedication to nurturing young talent. Both Johnson and Frost, students at the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music, represent the next generation of composers. Their works, inspired by the vastness and beauty of the ocean, stand as testament to their creativity and the educational environment that fosters such innovation. The opportunity to have their compositions featured in a major performance alongside established works is a significant milestone in their budding careers.

Setting Sail with Limited Seating

With anticipation building for the 'Sea Songs' performance, potential audience members are encouraged to secure their seats early. Limited seating availability means that some attendees may find themselves in an overflow room, where the concert will be simulcast. This arrangement ensures that all interested parties can experience the musical journey, even if the main performance hall reaches capacity.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wind Ensemble's 'Sea Songs' promises to be a memorable exploration of maritime music and storytelling. Through the works of both renowned and emerging composers, the concert is set to chart a course through the rich tapestry of sea-inspired melodies. For those lucky enough to attend, it offers not just a performance but an immersive voyage into the heart of the ocean's timeless allure.