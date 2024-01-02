University of Mississippi Students Shine at PLMA’s University Outreach Program

Four prodigious business students from the University of Mississippi have marked their academic journey with an exceptional achievement. Jessica Beavers, Lauren Bender, Kyle Major, and Edward Shaw were handpicked to join the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s (PLMA) annual University Outreach program. This illustrious event, held from November 11 to 14 in the bustling city of Chicago, coincided with PLMA’s annual trade show.

A Deep Dive into Grocery Retailing and Store-Brand Industry

The program offered these bright minds a comprehensive look into the intricacies of the grocery retailing and store-brand industry. They absorbed knowledge from both the buyer’s and seller’s perspectives, encompassing the full spectrum of the industry. Each of the four students majors in different fields of business and law, providing a unique blend of perspectives and insights.

Hands-On Learning and Recognition

During the event, they participated in educational classes on a variety of industry-related topics. These included retailing, store-brand development, consumer psychology, and the increasingly prevalent field of artificial intelligence. Moreover, they attended a product ideation workshop, a platform where innovation took the center stage. Here, Jessica Beavers’ team made a significant impact, earning recognition as the runner-up for their innovative design on a healthy food product.

Mentorship and Industry Exposure

Adding to the rich learning experience, the program provided mentorship from seasoned professionals. The students also had the opportunity to tour stores with established private label programs. This practical exposure offered them valuable insights into career opportunities within the industry. Reflecting on the experience, Lauren Bender remarked, ‘This program was an invaluable learning opportunity, exposing us to different aspects of the private label industry.’