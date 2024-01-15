University of Minnesota Crookston Campus Honored with Prestigious Carnegie Classification

In a commendable achievement, the University of Minnesota Crookston campus has been awarded the prestigious Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement. Administered by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, this award acknowledges institutions demonstrating exceptional university-community engagement through evidence-backed practices and policies.

A First for University System

This recognition catapults the University of Minnesota system into a distinctive position, making it the first in the United States where all of its campuses have earned this esteemed designation. The University of Minnesota has strategically aimed for all campuses to acquire this classification, and the Crookston campus’s recent accomplishment signifies the successful realization of this objective.

Leadership’s Response

Reflecting on this honor, Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause expressed her pride, underscoring the award as a testament to the university community’s dynamic involvement. Interim President Jeff Ettinger also extolled the achievement, illuminating it as a clear indicator of the university’s commitment to community engagement and strategic evolution.

The Power of Community Engagement

Laurie Van Egergen, vice provost for public engagement, highlighted the critical role of community engagement in the enhancement of student learning and the addressal of complex societal problems. The recognition, therefore, not only places the University of Minnesota at the vanguard of national community engagement efforts but also showcases the relentless dedication of its faculty and students.