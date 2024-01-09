en English
Education

University of Michigan’s DEI Spending Sparks Controversy Amid Football Triumph

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST
The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has come under scrutiny following a financial analysis that revealed the institution’s substantial allocation towards diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The revelation, which coincides with the university’s football team’s victory in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship and the subsequent declaration of ‘Michigan Wolverine Day’ by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on January 9, has ignited debates within the university community and beyond.

Financial Analysis Sparks Controversy

An analysis by College Fix reveals that the University of Michigan allocates approximately $30.68 million to over 500 DEI-related positions, including some positions earning more than $200,000, a figure significantly higher than the average salaries of professors and even the governor’s. The figures have stirred controversy, with critics questioning the prioritization of DEI initiatives over other areas of the university’s budget.

University’s Response to the Report

In response to the report, the University of Michigan has criticized it as ‘flawed and misleading.’ The institution asserts that many staff members contribute to DEI efforts in addition to other responsibilities and that there isn’t a distinct budget for diversity outreach and recruitment. The reported compensation for the chief diversity administrator at the university is $402,800, in stark contrast to the governor’s salary of $159,300 and the range of UM professors’ salaries, which fall between $129,500 and $206,500.

Further Concerns Over DEI Programs

Adding to the controversy, former leaders of the Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee have expressed concerns that DEI programs may discriminate against Jews. They suggest that such programs, despite their noble intentions, could be inherently problematic, further fueling the debate on the effectiveness and necessity of DEI initiatives in higher education.

Education United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

