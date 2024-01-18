en English
Education

University of Michigan to Honor Key Contributors to Women, Diversity, and Equity

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
University of Michigan to Honor Key Contributors to Women, Diversity, and Equity

In a significant ceremony scheduled for February 7, the University of Michigan will acknowledge the extraordinary work of four faculty members, a school, and two advocacy groups in promoting women, diversity, and equity. These recognition awards, facilitated by the Academic Women’s Caucus (AWC) and the Center for the Education of Women+ (CEW+), symbolize the tireless efforts of individuals and organizations in fostering a more equitable society.

Prominent Faculty Members to Receive Sarah Goddard Power Award

The Sarah Goddard Power Award, a prestigious honor acknowledging key contributions to the advancement of women, will be conferred upon faculty members Ruth Behar, Yan Chen, Amanda Esquivel, and Holly Hughes. All four have demonstrated a profound commitment to supporting women and have made significant strides in their respective fields.

Marsal Family School of Education Recognized for Diversity Efforts

The Rhetaugh G. Dumas Progress in Diversifying Award will be bestowed upon the Marsal Family School of Education. This distinction recognizes the school’s effective strategies to recruit, retain, and support a diverse faculty, thereby embodying the essence of diversity and inclusivity in education.

Carol Hollenshead Inspire Award for Excellence

The Carol Hollenshead Inspire Award for Excellence in Promoting Equity and Social Change will also be awarded, celebrating those who have championed greater equity across manifold dimensions of identity.

Advocacy Groups Making a Difference

The advocacy groups Disabilities, Research, Education and Advocacy Movement (DREAM) and Braids Twists and Surgical Knots (BTSK) will also be acknowledged for their impactful work. DREAM, through its podcast, empowers individuals with disabilities, amplifying their voices, and advocating for their rights. On the other hand, BTSK connects Black girls to potential careers in surgery, skillfully weaving surgical skills with the culturally significant topic of Black hair.

The ceremony will include an evocative carillon concert by Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra, performing ‘Empower’ in honor of Goddard Power, symbolizing the strength and resilience of women and the relentless pursuit of equity and social change.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

