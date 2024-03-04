University of Michigan Staff Invited to Join Voices of the Staff Program for Workplace Improvement

Staff members across the University of Michigan (U-M) are being given a unique opportunity to influence the future of their workplace by applying to become a part of Voices of the Staff. This established employee-engagement program unites staff from Michigan Medicine and every academic campus, aiming to foster workplace enhancement for everyone involved. Dyan Jenkins-Ali, associate director of Voices of the Staff, highlights the program as a platform that empowers staff to 'create, connect and contribute' to the betterment of U-M's working environment.

Empowering Staff Voices

Voices of the Staff stands out as a pivotal program within U-M, bringing together 130 staff members to serve as a driving force for workplace improvements. The initiative not only allows participants to voice their concerns and ideas but also offers them a chance to gain a deeper understanding of the university's overarching goals and missions. By participating, staff members can explore new professional skills and support U-M's mission in innovative ways. The program is designed to encapsulate a wide array of perspectives, ensuring a comprehensive approach to workplace improvement.

Application Process and Commitment

Interested staff members are encouraged to apply by March 31 to join one of the Voices teams, each focusing on specific topics related to workplace enhancement. Eligibility criteria include having at least one year of service at U-M, being in good standing, and obtaining support from their supervisor. Joining the Voices of the Staff is a two-year commitment, averaging around four hours per month. This includes an extensive kickoff meeting in June followed by regular monthly meetings, which can be attended virtually or in a hybrid format, providing flexibility for participants.

A Platform for Professional Growth

The Voices of the Staff program not only serves as a mechanism for workplace improvement but also as a significant opportunity for professional development. Staff members are given the chance to learn more about the university as a whole, beyond their immediate roles and departments. This broader perspective can foster a deeper sense of belonging and commitment to U-M's values and objectives. Moreover, the program encourages cross-departmental collaboration and networking, further enriching the professional lives of its participants.

The ongoing commitment of the University of Michigan to foster an inclusive and engaging work environment is exemplified through the Voices of the Staff program. By encouraging staff across all campuses to participate, U-M is paving the way for a more collaborative, innovative, and fulfilling workplace. The program not only acknowledges the importance of staff contributions to the university's success but also empowers them to play a direct role in shaping its future. As applications are now open, U-M staff members have a timely opportunity to contribute their voice and expertise to the continuous improvement of their workplace, demonstrating the university's dedication to fostering a community where everyone feels valued and heard.