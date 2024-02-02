University of Kentucky's Liam Coen Joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Offensive Coordinator

In a significant career move, Liam Coen, the offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky (UK) football team, is set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the same role, as reported by the NFL Network. This marks Coen's second exit from UK, returning to them in 2023 after a stint with the Los Angeles Rams. The move leaves UK's head coach, Mark Stoops, with the challenging task of finding a new offensive coordinator for the fourth consecutive year.

Coen's Tenure at UK

Despite a noticeable improvement in points per game, Coen's time at UK was marked by inconsistencies. The team's offense under his watch struggled to find a steady rhythm, ranking low nationally in terms of yards per game and offensive plays. This lackluster performance led to significant staff changes, including the dismissal of wide receivers coach Scott Woodward and offensive line coach Zach Yenser. Coen had full control over the offense and was actively involved in making these staff decisions, as confirmed by Stoops.

Challenges Ahead for UK

Coen's departure places considerable pressure on Stoops to hire an offensive coordinator who can effectively utilize and maintain the team's offensive talent. This includes managing players from the transfer portal and recruits who might be contemplating a transfer. It's worth noting that Coen's contract at UK was marked by a high salary and a buyout clause, reflecting UK's willingness to make significant investments in the position.

Stoops' Role in Coen's Departure

Stoops' near-departure to Texas A&M in November and his subsequent return might have influenced Coen's decision to leave. The search for Coen's replacement will be significant, particularly since some potential candidates may have already accepted new positions. As Stoops navigates this sudden change, the spotlight will be on his ability to secure a competent successor to Coen and ensure the team's offensive capabilities do not falter.