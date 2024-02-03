University of Iowa's Dance Marathon Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 24-Hour Charity Dance-Off

As the clock struck midnight, the Iowa Memorial Union sprang to life, pulsating with the beat of hope, resilience, and unwavering support. The University of Iowa's Dance Marathon, an annual event that has been a beacon of solidarity for children battling cancer and their families, was celebrating its 30th anniversary. This year, the dance-off was a 24-hour non-stop event, and within the first three hours, it had already raised a staggering $111,458.

Students Stepping Up for A Cause

The Dance Marathon is organized by a group of committed students who dedicate their time and efforts to support the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa. Participants in the event dance for 24 hours straight, adorned in vibrant attire and surrounded by decorations that celebrate the young lives they stand for. These include pillowcases inscribed with children's names and their favorite things, each one serving as a poignant reminder of the cause that binds them all together.

University and Community Contributions

The event opened with introductions from the Dance Marathon's executive council and speeches from various university staff and student groups. They highlighted the significant contributions made by students and the Undergraduate Student Government, which generously donated $30,000 to the cause. A local radiothon also stepped up its support, contributing an impressive $180,000 to the fund.

Honoring the Warriors and the Lost

The Dance Marathon also took a moment to pay tribute to the families affected by childhood cancer, honoring the memory of those young lives tragically cut short by the disease. One family shared their heart-wrenching journey of their son's battle with terminal brain stem cancer, a powerful testament to the struggle and resilience in the face of adversity.

Over its three-decade history, the University of Iowa's Dance Marathon has raised more than $34 million. The previous year's event alone raised $1.17 million. The total funds raised in this year's marathon will be announced at the end of the event, marking another milestone in the fight against pediatric cancer.