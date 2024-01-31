University of Houston Leads Initiative to Enhance Drought Predictability

In a groundbreaking initiative that could significantly improve drought predictability in the Southwestern United States, the University of Houston (UH) is leading the charge. The region, increasingly plagued by dry conditions, stands to benefit immensely from the research spearheaded by Honghai Zhang, an assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at UH.

Investigating Moisture Anomalies

Securing a grant of $498,599 from the NOAA Climate Program Office's MAPP Program and NIDIS, Zhang's research digs deep into moisture anomalies and their relationship to droughts. His work focuses on dissecting precipitation and moisture variations, particularly the influence of the tropical Pacific on these factors. The ultimate ambition? Forecasting droughts one to two seasons in advance.

Analysing Precipitation Changes

Zhang's research methodology involves delving into the NMME system and employing advanced models like FLOR and its successor, SPEAR. His objective is to pinpoint how moisture pathways from the tropical Pacific could be indicative of summer precipitation changes in the region. This exploratory research is expected to yield valuable insights into the nature of droughts and enhance their prediction.

Integrating Land-Based and Satellite Monitoring

Zhang isn't just confining his research to theoretical models. He is also utilizing both land-based monitoring equipment and satellites to gather comprehensive moisture data. This dual approach aims to enhance prediction models and improve the efficiency of the Drought Early Warning System. By bolstering the accuracy of these prediction models, Zhang’s research could play a pivotal role in mitigating the devastating effects of droughts.

Inspiring Future Generations

Apart from his research, Zhang is also engaging with high school students through UH's STEM Zone Saturday Program. By illustrating the real-world applications of his drought-related studies, Zhang is fuelling the spark of interest in STEM fields among young minds. His work serves as a reminder that science isn't confined to the lab - it has tangible impacts on our lives and the world around us.