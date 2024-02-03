University of Florida Researchers Use Supercomputer to Uncover Secrets of Molecular Formation

Researchers at the University of Florida have made a groundbreaking leap in the field of molecular systems research. Harnessing the immense computational power of the HiPerGator—the fastest supercomputer in U.S. higher education, the team performed a large-scale molecular dynamics experiment. The experiment simulated the conditions of early Earth, unveiling the natural formation of amino acids, DNA bases, and other fundamental molecules of life.

A Game-Changing Experiment

The experiment, conducted by a team including UF Ph.D. student Jinze Xue from the Roitberg Computational Chemistry Group, involved more than 1,000 A100 GPUs. The team simulated the chemistry of early Earth to explore the development of complex molecules from simpler compounds. Their efforts bore fruit as they identified 12 amino acids, three nucleobases, one fatty acid, and two dipeptides within a staggering 22 million atoms.

HiPerGator: A Catalyst for Discovery

The HiPerGator supercomputer was instrumental in this discovery. Its computational power far exceeds older, less capable computing systems, enabling the team to unravel the mysteries of molecular formation in a way that was previously unattainable. Furthermore, the use of AI models and GPU acceleration allowed the team to perform simulations equivalent to high-level quantum chemistry calculations but at a speed roughly one million times faster.

'Hero Runs': Advancing Scientific Knowledge

This research is part of an ongoing effort to understand complex molecular development through computer simulations. The success of this experiment has established the University of Florida's capability to support extensive computational research, known as 'hero runs'. These 'hero runs' can significantly advance scientific knowledge. Professor Adrian Roitberg and his research group, who have been using Machine Learning in chemical reaction studies for six years, worked closely with UFIT staff and NVIDIA to complete this experiment. The result was a rapid analysis that took only seven hours instead of the anticipated three days.