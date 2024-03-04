University of Central Missouri Hosts 55th Children’s Literature Festival with Top Authors

The University of Central Missouri is set to celebrate the 55th Annual Children's Literature Festival (CLF) from March 3-5, inviting 24 nationally recognized authors and illustrators, including the renowned Padma Venkatraman, to engage with young readers. Kicking off with a luncheon on March 3, the event promises a rich schedule of presentations aimed at children in grades 3-10, alongside opportunities for book signings and sales.

Empowering Young Minds Through Literature

This year's festival not only boasts a lineup of distinguished guests but also introduces a more participant-friendly approach by allowing attendees to select their sessions. With a modest registration fee, the event aims to foster a love for reading among young attendees. The Gilbert-Sadler Speaker, Padma Venkatraman, is among the highlights, bringing her vast experience as an oceanographer and celebrated author to the festival. Her involvement underscores the event's commitment to inspiring children through diverse and compelling storytelling.

A Tradition of Literary Excellence

Since its inception in 1969, the CLF has grown from a small gathering to the longest-running children's literature festival in the United States, attracting authors, illustrators, and attendees from across the nation. This year, the inclusion of three local Kansas City authors—Angela Cervantes, Adib Khorram, and Niki Lenz—adds a local flavor to the event, showcasing the rich literary talent within the region. Their participation is a testament to the festival's enduring appeal and its role in promoting literacy and cultural appreciation among young readers.

As the 2024 CLF approaches, anticipation builds among organizers and attendees alike. Feedback from previous years highlights the festival's significant impact on both students and educators, emphasizing its role in inspiring future generations. With continued support from the Missouri Arts Council and a dedicated team behind the scenes, the CLF is poised to offer another memorable experience that champions the importance of children's literature in education and personal growth.