University of California Sets Record for In-State Undergraduate Enrollment

In an unprecedented development, the University of California (UC) recorded its highest ever in-state undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023. The figures indicated a total of 194,571 students, constituting 83.4% of the total class. This surge marks a 5% increase in enrolment of first-year in-state students from the previous year, emphasizing the UC's commitment to prioritizing Californian students.

Increased Enrollment at UC Campuses

Among the UC's campuses, UC San Diego took the lead in the number of admissions. However, UC Irvine and UC Santa Cruz witnessed the most substantial growth. This surge in admissions is part of UC's central focus on benefiting Californian students and is being aided by recent state funding to support the system's vision. The state has allocated over $400 million into the system, aiming to add about 2,000 more Californians annually through 2026-27. This funding aligns with Governor Gavin Newsom's push for a 5% growth in state support to the UC.

Diversity and Accessible Education

Simultaneously, the UC system saw an increase in diversity across ethnic and racial groups, with Asian Americans constituting the largest portion at 36.3%. These enrollment practices remained unaffected by the U.S. Supreme Court's ban on affirmative action, as California law prohibits race-based considerations in public education.

Furthermore, the UC system has been strategically working to make higher education more accessible. In a noteworthy development, the UC system halted a decline in low-income student enrollment, with Pell Grant recipients increasing by 840 from the previous year. This stride aligns with UC President Michael V. Drake's 'debt-free path' program, which aims to cover college costs without loans for all undergraduates by 2030.

Forward Momentum

Despite the surge in in-state enrollment, the number of out-of-state and international students declined to the lowest since fall 2017, now representing 16.5% of the student body. This shift towards more in-state students responds to public criticism and political pressure following the Great Recession, when nonresident enrollment grew to compensate for state funding cuts. Looking forward, UC President Michael V. Drake has committed to further increasing California resident enrollment by 2030, potentially by up to 33,000 students. This commitment reaffirms the UC's dedication to advancing the educational prospects of Californian students while ensuring diversity and accessibility.